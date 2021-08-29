Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

President meets with families of military killed in Kabul bombing

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

'The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others.' - Biden.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 11:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

First lady Jill Biden joined the president at Dover Air Force Base to grieve with loved ones as the “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded, a military ritual for those killed in foreign combat.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31, and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between. They include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming who had been expecting his first child in three weeks and a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother assured her that he would stay safe because “my guys got me.”

Five were just 20, born not long before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred the United States to invade Afghanistan in order to topple al-Qaida and dismantle their Taliban hosts who ruled the country.

At their deaths, the 13 young service members were on the ground for the U.S. coda to its longest war, assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and of Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort and are now fleeing the Taliban after their return to power.

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far.”

Family members of the fallen often travel to Dover to be present as flag-draped transfer cases are taken off the transport plane that returns them to American soil.

Aside from the quiet commands of honor guards who carry the transfer cases, the short prayers of the chaplain typically are the only words spoken during the ritual.

Biden's three most recent predecessors as presidents all attended such dignified transfers. It was Biden's first time taking part in the ritual as president, but he has been here before.

Biden attended a dignified transfer for two U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide blast at Bagram Airfield in the final months of his vice presidency in 2016. In 2008, while a senator and at the request of the grieving family, he attended one for a soldier killed in a car bombing in Iraq. Biden told CBS' “Face the Nation” that he had to get permission from the Pentagon to attend the transfer.

The 13 troops who died in Kabul were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020. That was when the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. commitment to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.

Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms may return late Saturday into Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding in North Iowa

Image

North Iowa flooding impacts

Image

The Austin Packers are excited to take the field

Image

8/28/21 Full Weather

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

Image

Addressing human trafficking locally

Image

Marble Rock Tornado 8-27-21 Live

Image

Sean Tornado Look Live Coverage

Image

Viewer video: Severe storms hit northern Iowa

Community Events