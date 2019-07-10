Clear

President and CEO of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis speaks at Mayor Norton's 3rd work group on homelessness

If Rochester restricts skyway use, where will the city's homeless population go? That's a question the city and county are working to find an answer for.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City of Rochester and Olmsted County leaders met with CEO and President of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis Tim Marx on Wednesday to discuss Rochester's homelessness problem. He gave insight on how the city can handle the issue before it turns into a crisis, as many other cities are experiencing.

"What is so heartening to see in my hometown is the type of collaboration that is coming together to address what is right now not a crisis, but a problem," says Marx.

After the discussion, Marx presented at Mayor Norton's Work Group on Homelessness at the Mayo Civic Center.

Leighton Munger stood up in the crowd to speak for his friends who live on the streets and in the skyways. He lives in the skyways for three months before moving to a halfway house. "They need a place where they can go to tonight, not tomorrow night, but tonight."

The city has identified the old Silver Lake Fire Station as a possible site for a shelter. However, Mayor Kim Norton expresses concern for the not-so-distant winter months. "We still have renovations even if we do find a place to bring something up to speed. I'm very nervous," she says.

If the city doesn't have a solution before winter, Munger hopes Rochester holds off on enforcing skyway restrictions. "I hope they have a solution by then... I know they're going to help it out... the mayor held this meeting and I think that she's doing the right thing. She's going to say the right things to the right people," says Munger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Image

Saint Ansgar's senior roster leads way in 8-0 victory over DNH

Image

Newman stuns Rockford in run-rule

Image

Doug Munn named Clear Lake head coach

Image

SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/10

Community Events