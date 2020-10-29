President Trump's rally moved from Rochester to Dodge Center; Biden will also be in MN on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit St. Paul on Friday, the same day that President Donald Trump will lead a rally in the southern Minnesota town of Dodge Center.

The dueling visits highlight Minnesota’s status as a battleground state.

Both Trump and Biden also campaigned in Minnesota on the same day last month, when Trump held a rally in Bemidji and Biden visited the Duluth area.

The Biden campaign says the former vice president will attend a drive-in event in St. Paul Friday afternoon.

Trump's rally has been moved from the Rochester airport to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center.

The president still plans to arrive and depart from RST.