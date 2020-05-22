Clear

President Trump deems churches 'essential,' calls for them to reopen

President Donald Trump listens during a demonstration of ways NASA is helping to combat the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors,” Trump says. “In America, we need more prayer not less.”

Posted: May 22, 2020 1:27 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference at the White House, where he didn't take questions. He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared a draft of reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago that included measures like maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings.

But that guidance had been delayed for more than a month by the administration until Trump abruptly reversed course Thursday.

“I said, ‘You better put it out.’ And they’re doing it,” Trump said Thursday at a Ford Motor Co. plant repurposed to make ventilators in Michigan. “And they’re going to be issuing something today or tomorrow on churches. We've got to get our churches open.”

It is unclear what the final guidelines will say, but public health agencies have generally advised people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and encouraged Americans to remain 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from others when possible.

Trump, who has been pushing for the economy to reopen even as the virus continues to spread, on Friday stressed the importance of churches in many communities and took issue with other businesses and services that have been allowed to continue to operate.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential” but not churches, he said. “It’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential."

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” he said.

Churches have the potential to infect large groups of people if precautions aren't taken. A church in Northern California that defied the governor’s orders and held a service on Mother’s Day was attended by a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus, exposing more than 180 churchgoers.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator for the White House's coronavirus task force, said that faith community leaders should be in touch with their local health departments and can take steps to mitigate risks, including making sure those who are at high risk of severe complications remain protected.

“There’s a way for us to work together to have social distancing and safety for people so we decrease the amount of exposure that anyone would have to an asymptomatic," she said.

White evangelical Christians have been among the most loyal members of the president's base, and the White House has been careful to attend to religious communities' concerns over the course of the crisis, including holding numerous conference calls with them.

A person familiar with the White House’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations said Trump had called the news conference, which had not been on his public schedule, because he wanted to be the face of church reopenings, knowing how well it would play with his base.

Churches around the country have filed legal challenges to the virus closures. In Minnesota, after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz this week declined to lift restrictions on churches, Roman Catholic and some Lutheran leaders said they would defy his ban and resume worship services. They called the restrictions unconstitutional and unfair since restaurants, malls and bars were allowed limited reopening.

The CDC more than a month ago sent the Trump administration documents the agency had drafted outlining specific steps various kinds of organizations could follow as they work to reopen safely.

The administration first shelved the documents but eventually released guidance for six other types of organizations, but not houses of worship. A Trump administration official had said there had been concerns about the propriety of the government interfering with the operation of places of worship.

Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that “protections against religious discrimination aren’t suspended during an emergency.”

Two senior administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, concerns about religious freedom had since been resolved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18200

Reported Deaths: 818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6029502
Ramsey192586
Stearns185311
Nobles14142
Anoka99549
Dakota92932
Olmsted49310
Washington43123
Kandiyohi4281
Clay34422
Rice3072
Scott2982
Wright2001
Sherburne1831
Benton1522
Carver1382
Martin1245
Steele1220
Todd1160
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1041
Mower871
Pine830
Winona7515
Freeborn730
Carlton710
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Nicollet513
Itasca516
Watonwan420
Goodhue401
Meeker400
Dodge400
Chisago391
Crow Wing381
Le Sueur381
Chippewa370
Jackson360
Unassigned349
Becker330
Murray330
Morrison320
Lyon280
Douglas240
Waseca220
McLeod210
Isanti200
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs141
Swift140
Sibley120
Faribault110
Wilkin113
Norman110
Cass102
Kanabec101
Pipestone100
Brown102
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Pope60
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Yellow Medicine50
Aitkin40
Pennington40
Lincoln40
Koochiching40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16146

Reported Deaths: 410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk338191
Woodbury244823
Black Hawk165437
Linn91073
Marshall8428
Dallas81613
Johnson5857
Muscatine54035
Wapello4503
Crawford4352
Tama37823
Louisa3266
Scott3238
Dubuque30013
Jasper24914
Pottawattamie1905
Sioux1810
Washington1748
Buena Vista1340
Allamakee1184
Plymouth980
Warren900
Poweshiek888
Story861
Wright730
Bremer655
Clinton611
Des Moines511
Henry501
Boone500
Mahaska472
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Clayton303
Osceola300
Buchanan290
Monroe272
Marion270
Shelby270
Clarke250
Fayette250
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Webster201
Lee200
Monona190
Cerro Gordo191
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison180
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Davis150
Butler140
Jefferson140
Unassigned140
Keokuk130
Delaware130
Greene130
Hardin130
Mills130
Howard120
Audubon111
Page100
Hancock100
Humboldt90
Winnebago90
Clay90
Sac80
Chickasaw80
Cherokee80
Appanoose83
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Ida80
Carroll70
Kossuth70
Emmet60
Franklin60
Cass60
Adair60
Mitchell50
Montgomery50
Taylor50
Union40
Fremont40
Worth30
Adams30
Lucas30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Memorial Day programs put on hold

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Get ready for a soggy stretch

Image

Hopes and Fears for the Future of the Food Industry

Image

MN fitness centers remain closed indefinitely

Image

Candidates look to unseat Congressman Steve King

Image

Record number of absentee ballots

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

Wedding venues reopening in Iowa

Community Events