President Trump vetoes annual defense policy bill

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Legislation passed with veto-proof majorities in both houses of Congress.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

Long before issuing the veto, Trump offered a series of rationales for rejecting it. He has called for lawmakers to include limits on social media companies he claimed are biased against him — and to strip out language that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honor Confederate leaders. Without going into detail, he has claimed the biggest winner from the defense bill would be China.

In his veto message to the House, Trump cited those objections and stated that the measure “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. It is a ‘gift’ to China and Russia.”

Both the House and Senate passed the measure by margins large enough to override a veto from the president. Trump had vetoed eight bills previously, but those vetoes were sustained because supporters did not gain the two-thirds vote needed in each chamber for the bill to become law without Trump’s signature.

In advance of the veto, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the bill would help deter Chinese aggression. Other GOP backers of the measure, including Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate leader, and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, have tweeted that the bill would counter threats from countries such as China.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump’s declaration that China was the biggest winner in the defense bill was false. Reed also noted the shifting explanations Trump had given for the veto.

“President Trump clearly hasn’t read the bill, nor does he understand what’s in it,” Reed said. “There are several bipartisan provisions in here that get tougher on China than the Trump Administration has ever been.”

The measure guides Pentagon policy and cements decisions about troop levels, new weapons systems and military readiness, military personnel policy and other military goals. Many programs can only go into effect if the bill is approved, including military construction.

McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, had urged passage despite Trump’s threat to veto it. McConnell said it was important for Congress to continue its nearly six-decade-long streak of passing the defense policy bill.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 401011

Reported Deaths: 4955
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin835201321
Ramsey35897636
Dakota29019256
Anoka28113295
Washington17863173
Stearns16524161
St. Louis11928179
Scott1062573
Wright1046878
Olmsted873750
Sherburne741055
Carver623329
Clay603673
Kandiyohi525157
Rice524347
Blue Earth486726
Crow Wing440752
Otter Tail408945
Chisago399626
Benton376472
Nobles347443
Winona345342
Douglas335355
Mower323623
Polk313747
McLeod298334
Morrison284438
Goodhue283637
Beltrami279633
Lyon273226
Becker261431
Itasca261232
Isanti253828
Carlton250733
Steele24319
Pine229812
Todd219123
Nicollet198430
Mille Lacs197442
Brown193326
Freeborn187817
Le Sueur187514
Cass185717
Meeker182230
Waseca165912
Roseau156913
Martin152223
Wabasha14232
Hubbard136134
Redwood127526
Renville124537
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119812
Dodge11293
Houston108911
Wadena108310
Watonwan10215
Fillmore10190
Rock100410
Aitkin97532
Sibley9734
Kanabec89418
Pennington87112
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77614
Jackson7525
Murray7275
Pope6733
Marshall66511
Stevens6536
Clearwater63012
Wilkin5696
Lac qui Parle56713
Koochiching5338
Lake52514
Lincoln4401
Unassigned42160
Big Stone4203
Norman4058
Mahnomen3787
Grant3637
Kittson33817
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 268745

Reported Deaths: 3602
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39809400
Linn16132232
Scott13598141
Black Hawk12307210
Woodbury11936160
Johnson1069847
Dubuque10308135
Pottawattamie791187
Story778027
Dallas758362
Webster430057
Sioux423341
Cerro Gordo419159
Clinton397852
Marshall390253
Buena Vista358324
Warren355929
Muscatine344072
Des Moines337532
Plymouth327049
Wapello299590
Jasper274051
Lee273923
Marion255440
Jones253841
Henry241822
Carroll228127
Bremer219540
Crawford203320
Benton193834
Washington178027
Boone176415
Jackson172529
Tama170855
Dickinson164613
Mahaska161932
Delaware159028
Clay149711
Wright148414
Kossuth145726
Hamilton141521
Hardin140424
Buchanan138516
Harrison135752
Cedar132717
Page132413
Winneshiek130817
Clayton130639
Fayette128716
Mills124113
Floyd123932
Lyon120623
Butler120317
Cherokee117719
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek115323
Hancock112324
Allamakee111019
Iowa110819
Winnebago107928
Louisa101424
Sac101214
Grundy101114
Chickasaw100010
Cass98938
Union97716
Mitchell96326
Emmet94823
Jefferson94220
Humboldt92318
Appanoose92234
Shelby90823
Guthrie90222
Madison8958
Franklin85118
Palo Alto7827
Keokuk75922
Montgomery68914
Pocahontas6788
Ida67421
Howard67015
Greene6277
Clarke6086
Davis60718
Osceola6037
Monroe58816
Adair55217
Unassigned5410
Monona53315
Taylor5188
Lucas4927
Worth4822
Fremont4485
Van Buren44311
Decatur3953
Audubon3607
Wayne35421
Ringgold3447
Adams2362
