President Trump tops the Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa – President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders were the top voter-getters in Tuesday’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Paul says, as of 4:30 pm Tuesday, Trump led the way with 35 percent out of over 21,000 votes cast and more than 90 percent among Republican candidates. Sanders easily outdistanced the rest of the Democratic caucus field with 15 percent of the overall vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in at 8 percent while Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang were tied at 7 percent.

“Young people are making their voices heard in record numbers and I think they will be a significant voting bloc in the 2020 elections,” says Secretary Pate. “I hope the candidates are paying attention.”

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst received more 51 percent of the youth straw poll vote. Among her potential Democratic challengers, Kimberly Graham got 19 percent, followed by Eddie Mauro at 13 percent and Theresa Greenfield at 10 percent.

Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled. Democrat Abby Finkenauer racked up 51 percent of the overall vote in the First District. Republican Bobby Schilling leads the way in the Second District, with 40 percent. Democrat Cindy Axne is the top choice in the Third District at 45 percent, followed by David Young at 38 percent. Republican Steve King leads all candidates in the Fourth District with 47percent of the votes.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is an unscientific poll open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Each candidate was asked to submit a short video message to students. Those can be viewed by clicking here.

Vote totals are available by clicking here. More results are expected to be received on Wednesday.