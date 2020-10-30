Clear

President Trump to stop in Dubuque on whirlwind campaign push

14 rallies in seven states in three days.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 12:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – President Trump will make a stop in Iowa as he finishes his re-election campaign with a 14-rally barnstorming tour across seven states.

The Trump campaign says the President will hold a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Dubuque on Sunday, November 1. The rally will be at the Dubuque Regional Airport with doors opening at 10 am and the President scheduled to speak at 1 pm.

To get a ticket to the rally, click here.

From Saturday through Monday, the Trump campaign will also be holding rallies in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Wisconsin.

