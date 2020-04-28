Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

President Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open

The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Perry, Iowa. AP photo

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 1:29 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 1:54 PM
Posted By: By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus. A senior White House official said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters that “there’s plenty of supply,” but that supply chains had hit what he called a “road block. It’s sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else," he said.

Two of the nation’s biggest pork processing plants are currently closed. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods suspended operations at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa. And Smithfield Foods halted production at its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60% of all pork processed in the country.

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota had written a letter to Trump asking him to use the DPA to declare the food supply industry an essential industry, warning that consumers would see a meat shortage in a matter of days akin to the panic over toilet paper the virus created in its early days.

Tyson ran a full-page advertisement in The New York Times and other newspapers Sunday outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," it read.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said last week that 13 U.S. food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died and that an estimated 5,000 are sick or have been exposed to the virus while working near someone who tested positive.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected hundreds of workers at meat-processing plants and forced some of the largest to close and others to slow production. While the output at beef and poultry plants has diminished, pork plants in the Midwest have been hit especially hard. The viral outbreaks have persisted despite efforts by the meat companies to keep workers at home with pay if they become sick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4181

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1416188
Nobles3991
Ramsey29722
Olmsted2466
Anoka1685
Dakota1447
Clay1319
Washington1148
St. Louis6710
Winona6614
Pine560
Stearns550
Carlton520
Martin434
Kandiyohi390
Scott351
Wright341
Freeborn330
Blue Earth300
Mower280
Polk240
Le Sueur230
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele140
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Murray100
Rice101
Nicollet92
Cottonwood90
Jackson80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Watonwan70
Chisago71
Norman70
Meeker60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Rock60
Isanti60
Cass50
Faribault40
Benton40
McLeod40
Todd30
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Douglas20
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Itasca20
Swift10
Aitkin10
Morrison10
Houston10
Kittson10
Mille Lacs11
Pennington10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Sibley10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6376

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk84411
Polk75627
Linn61334
Woodbury4951
Johnson4376
Marshall4080
Muscatine3117
Louisa2672
Tama2597
Scott2165
Dallas1790
Washington1366
Jasper910
Dubuque872
Allamakee723
Poweshiek502
Clinton481
Bremer453
Henry321
Cedar280
Pottawattamie271
Benton271
Story250
Winneshiek240
Warren200
Jones190
Iowa180
Des Moines171
Fayette160
Harrison150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton131
Buchanan120
Plymouth100
Wapello100
Lyon90
Shelby90
Grundy90
Mahaska91
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Monona70
Marion70
Unassigned70
Sioux70
Hardin70
Boone70
Hamilton70
Guthrie60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Dickinson50
Page50
Jackson50
Lee50
Webster40
Delaware40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Madison31
Mills30
Clay30
Keokuk20
Wright20
Cherokee20
Clarke20
Winnebago20
Mitchell20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Audubon10
Worth10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Severe storms possible Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Mike Pence in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo Clinic launches Alexa Answers

Image

Iowa Workforce Development urging workers to return once restrictions are lifted

Image

Women's shelter collecting tracfones

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/27

Image

Businesses adapt during pandemic, create new business models

Image

Pandemic creates challenges for those launching a business

Community Events