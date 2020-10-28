President Trump to hold rally in Rochester on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Donald Trump will be back in Rochester on Friday just days before the 2020 election.

President Trump will be at the Rochester International Airport at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

President Trump was last in southeastern Minnesota in October of 2018. He is currently in a tight race with former vice president Joe Biden to win the state of Minnesota.