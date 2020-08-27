Clear
President Trump to blast Biden as 'extreme' in convention speech

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign stop at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minn., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

He is telling voters that the former vice president will pursue the “most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is plans to tell voters that Democratic rival Joe Biden would pursue the “most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee” when he delivers his acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

Trump has complained that the Democrats' message was too dark and pessimistic when they held their own scaled-back convention last week. But excerpts of the president's prepared remarks suggest he, too, will have plenty of negative things to say, excoriating Biden, who ran a centrist campaign for the Democratic nomination.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” Trump is expected to say. “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years."

Aides said Trump will also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

”The Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people," the president will say, according to excerpts released in advance.

Trump will take the stage on the South Lawn — only the second president to deliver his convention acceptance speech from the White House — convinced that he's on the verge of righting the ship of his battered campaign. Most polls show him trailing Biden in both battleground states and national polling.

The president's chief advisers say that Trump has been bolstered by the convention and by crisper messaging on the ongoing pandemic.

“Look, the American people like the president’s platform," said Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser during an event hosted by Politico. "They like his policies. They want, you know, a president who’s going to be bringing jobs back to America from overseas. They want law and order. They want somebody who can keep their community safe.

Trump's speech comes one day after Vice President Mike Pence forcefully defended law enforcement but made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year as he addressed convention proceedings that unfolded amid new protests against racial injustice following the latest shooting.

Pence argued that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail from coast to coast. He and others described cities wracked by violence, though protests in most locations have been largely peaceful.

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” he said. He assailed Democratic presidential nominee Biden for saying there is an “implicit bias” against people of color and “systemic racism” in the U.S.

“The hard truth is ... you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Let me be clear: The violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha.”

Absent from Pence’s 37-minute speech: a direct mention of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was wounded by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. There was also no reference to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or other Black people who have been killed by police this year, spurring a new nationwide protest movement.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway defended the vice president, noting that the administration has already launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting.

“That’s pretty quick action and decisive action,” Conway said.

As their convention nears its conclusion, Republicans are seeking to reconcile their depiction of Trump as a smooth, stable leader with the crises the United States is facing, including the demonstrations, a hurricane battering Texas and Louisiana and a raging pandemic that is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.

The historic convergence of health, economic, environmental and social emergencies is only increasing the pressure on Trump, as he looks to reshape the contours of his lagging campaign against Biden with Election Day just 10 weeks off and early voting beginning much sooner.

Trump made an unannounced appearance to join Pence after his remarks for a performance of the anthem at Fort McHenry Wednesday night. The president, the vice president and their wives later greeted guests, some of whom were in walkers and stood for the National Anthmem.

Some in the crowd gathered close together to get a glimpse of the Pences and the Trumps in violation of social distancing guidelines. Pence was seen shaking a greeter’s hand.

While the Fort McHenry speech was orchestrated to present a grand scene, earlier portions of the program were lower energy. The show for Americans at home lacked some of the production elements that had made previous nights memorable, including slickly produced videos and surprise announcements, such as an unexpected presidential pardon and a citizenship ceremony.

The convention unfolded after three nights of protests in Kenosha prompted Trump to issue repeated calls for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to increase the deployment of National Guard troops to help keep the peace. Trump also directed the Department of Justice to send FBI agents and U.S. marshals to the city as reinforcements, a day after a white 17-year-old who had been outspoken in support of police, was accused of killing two protesters and wounding another.

Many of the speakers Wednesday night reinforced Trump’s law-and-order message, warning that electing Biden would lead to violence in cities spilling into the suburbs. The focus on law enforcement continued a weeklong emphasis on motivating his political base — rather than appealing to moderate voters.

An August Fox News poll found that registered voters were somewhat more likely to say they trusted Biden than Trump on handling issues related to policing and criminal justice, 48% to 42%, and significantly more likely to trust Biden than Trump on handling race relations, 53% to 34%. Biden’s advantage on criminal justice issues mirrored his advantage overall.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71236

Reported Deaths: 1840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22044873
Ramsey8783291
Dakota5427110
Anoka4447119
Stearns314521
Washington271553
Olmsted194724
Scott189229
Nobles183313
Mower11623
Rice11518
Wright11246
Blue Earth10955
Carver10574
Sherburne84913
Clay83640
St. Louis79023
Kandiyohi7801
Lyon4513
Todd4442
Nicollet41315
Watonwan4134
Steele4012
Freeborn3901
Benton3623
McLeod3441
Le Sueur3392
Winona31517
Beltrami3051
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2811
Otter Tail2574
Goodhue2449
Waseca2262
Martin2226
Cottonwood1950
Polk1864
Becker1812
Carlton1791
Pipestone1759
Itasca17312
Isanti1680
Douglas1481
Dodge1470
Pine1420
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1232
Brown1132
Wabasha1130
Morrison1101
Faribault1090
Rock990
Cass983
Meeker972
Jackson910
Mille Lacs893
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston660
Roseau640
Kanabec634
Lincoln630
Pope600
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin461
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone320
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58632

Reported Deaths: 1064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12080221
Woodbury400854
Black Hawk357672
Johnson293924
Linn282892
Dallas216736
Scott205919
Dubuque193836
Story185416
Buena Vista182212
Marshall159429
Pottawattamie154134
Wapello104246
Muscatine93948
Sioux8343
Crawford8043
Clinton7288
Cerro Gordo72620
Webster7128
Warren6795
Plymouth65416
Tama60029
Jasper53630
Wright4961
Des Moines4794
Dickinson4095
Louisa38614
Marion3760
Boone3264
Lee3265
Carroll3232
Washington32011
Franklin28016
Bremer2747
Hamilton2482
Clay2352
Clarke2243
Emmet2167
Henry2154
Hardin2141
Shelby2111
Mahaska20318
Winneshiek1961
Floyd1913
Jackson1871
Delaware1853
Benton1841
Poweshiek1788
Clayton1723
Butler1712
Allamakee1694
Buchanan1661
Jones1642
Guthrie1605
Madison1512
Winnebago1496
Cedar1461
Harrison1401
Lyon1402
Hancock1392
Cherokee1311
Fayette1301
Pocahontas1242
Mills1201
Grundy1161
Howard1152
Kossuth1150
Jefferson1100
Iowa1091
Cass1072
Page1070
Palo Alto1070
Taylor1070
Monona1051
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1012
Chickasaw940
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola920
Union913
Lucas855
Davis782
Worth760
Appanoose703
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Greene520
Keokuk521
Van Buren491
Adair431
Ida390
Wayne392
Decatur380
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned170
Rochester
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

