President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

KIMT NEWS 3 - President Trump's diagnosis is a reminder that the virus doesn't discriminate, and indicates the pandemic is far from over.

Mayo Clinic didn't want to speculate on President Trump's cases, but did address questions about potential exposure of the virus because of the President's many campaign stops.

On Wednesday, President Trump held a rally in Duluth. There were few masks and little social distancing.

Dr. Pritish Tosh is an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic. He said we will not be able to test our way out of this pandemic, as even heavily tested environments can have infections.

"It's really going to be important, despite the amount of testing availability, that people practice social distancing and wear a mask as a way to reduce the risk," Dr. Tosh said. "It's not going to eliminate it, but will reduce personal risk and societal risk."

The White House says President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19. Trump is 74 years old.

Dr. Tosh said the older you are, the higher risk for adverse outcomes.