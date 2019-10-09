President Trump team adds a Pence appearance to Minnesota plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Minnesota, with a Minneapolis-area visit that will hit Thursday shortly before President Donald Trump rallies at Target Center.

Pence will tour Safety Signs, a business in Lakeville, and greet employees there. Later, he'll be at Trump's rally.

Pence will start his visit by meeting with Minneapolis police officers when he lands at the airport. That's an attempt to capitalize on unhappiness by some in the police union over a city policy banning them from wearing uniforms in support of Trump.

Trump narrowly missed winning Minnesota in 2016 and says he intends to capture it in 2020.