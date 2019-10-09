Clear

President Trump team adds a Pence appearance to Minnesota plan

Mike Pence - AP image

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Minnesota, with a Minneapolis-area visit that will hit Thursday shortly before President Donald Trump rallies at Target Center.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:54 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Minnesota, with a Minneapolis-area visit that will hit Thursday shortly before President Donald Trump rallies at Target Center.

Pence will tour Safety Signs, a business in Lakeville, and greet employees there. Later, he'll be at Trump's rally.

Pence will start his visit by meeting with Minneapolis police officers when he lands at the airport. That's an attempt to capitalize on unhappiness by some in the police union over a city policy banning them from wearing uniforms in support of Trump.

Trump narrowly missed winning Minnesota in 2016 and says he intends to capture it in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Community Events