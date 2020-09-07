President Trump signs moratorium on evictions

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order putting a halt to evictions across the country.

In Minnesota, there is still a statewide eviction moratorium in place, but in Iowa, tenants who are having trouble paying their rent could benefit from the ban.

There are some stipulations to the order.

According to Diane Wilson with Iowa Legal Aid, you have to make under $99,000 per year as a single person or $198,000 as a married couple to qualify. There is also some paperwork involved, in the form of a declaration which says you cannot pay your full amount of rent. You are required to pay as much of your rent as possible.

Wilson says Iowa Legal Aid has seen lots of people come to them for help since the pandemic began.

"There are a lot more evictions going on in this last period of time. You know people have lost their jobs, they've lost their income," she said.

The order does need some more legal clarification. Wilson says it could even protect people who are facing foreclosure.

For more information, you can find the page for Iowa Legal Aid about the order here.