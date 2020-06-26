President Trump signs executive order changing how federal workers are hired

KIMT News 3 - Over the past few decades, having a college diploma was one of the easiest ways to land a government job. Now the feds are saying they want skilled workers, not just ones withe educational credentials.

"Today's signing is a very, very important one," said President Donald Trump.

With the stroke of a pen, the President today changed the way Uncle Sam will hire new workers.

"The federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school, but the skills and the talents that you bring to the job," said the President.

The federal government is the largest employer in the country, with 6.1 million workers. Walmart is the next biggest at 1.5 million employees. Riverland Community College economics instructor Rayce Hardy says the executive order is an economic game changer.

"All fifty states have federal workers in them so it has an effect across the entire country," said Hardy.

With the feds placing more value on practical experience, Hardy thinks colleges and universities will have to offer more hands-on education.

"This is a pretty big wakeup call to them, to make sure their programming is in line with what people need. So there's going to be some, a lot of upheaval here," he said.

Overall, Hardy views the executive order as good for the economy and he thinks the move could help the President politically.

"The President's approval ratings are horrendous and this feeds right into his base and people that aren't in his base, especially people that are low-income democrats."

Hardy also thinks some of the motivation behind the legislation is to ease the coronavirus unemployment woes, by making government jobs easier to get.