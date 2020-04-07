Clear
President Trump issues disaster declaration for Minnesota

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with energy sector business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:06 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 9:03 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota as the state combats the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tim Walz had asked Trump to issue the declaration to allow federal funding to flow to the state. Minnesota’s congressional delegation had urged the Trump administration to approve the request.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic has “caused a public health and economic crisis” across Minnesota.

“This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources," Klobuchar said in a statement Tuesday.

Walz wants to use the money for crisis counseling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral aid and other needs.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together to fight COVID-19,” says Governor Walz. “We’re working closely with our partners at both the local and federal levels to ensure we protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing during this pandemic.”

