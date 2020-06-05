President Trump signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act into law on Friday.

The new bill gives small businesses more flexibility when it comes to how they can use the PPP funds.

The act extends the time frame of eligible expenses from 8 weeks to 24 weeks or until the end of the year.

It increases the loan repayment term from two years up to five years.

The act also reduces the percentage of funds that must be spend on payroll from 75% to 60%. That means businesses can use it for other expenses besides payroll.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says this bill will make a significant difference to local businesses.

President Kathleen Harrington explained, "Many of the small businesses in our community are very pleased. Some of whom have talked to me and said 'My funds are going to run out on Monday.' This is really happening just in time and will make a big difference."

The chamber also said it plans to host a webinar in the near future to explain how the new bill will directly impact local businesses.

The full text of the bill can be found here.