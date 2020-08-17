President Trump approves disaster declaration for Iowa, says he 'wants to see the people'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Monday that he has approved a disaster declaration for Iowa following last week's derecho.

He also hinted that he may visit Iowa to see the damage if not Monday, then “soon.”

"It's possible. We're trying to work it into the schedule. I want to see the people. I love the people of Iowa. They've been very loyal. And the big thing was getting the declaration signed. But I'll be going very soon, and maybe today."

"I've just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa who had an incredible windstorm like probably they've never seen before. It really did a lot of damage. So I've informed the Governor, I've informed Senator Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst," Trump said.