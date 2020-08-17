Clear

President Trump approves disaster declaration for Iowa, says he 'wants to see the people'

Eric Fish takes a break from hauling downed branches in front of his home, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left tens of thousands of Iowans without power as of Friday morning. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

"I've just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa who had an incredible windstorm like probably they've never seen before. It really did a lot of damage. So I've informed the Governor, I've informed Senator Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst," Trump said.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 11:27 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:00 PM

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Monday that he has approved a disaster declaration for Iowa following last week's derecho.

He also hinted that he may visit Iowa to see the damage if not Monday, then “soon.”

"It's possible. We're trying to work it into the schedule. I want to see the people. I love the people of Iowa. They've been very loyal. And the big thing was getting the declaration signed. But I'll be going very soon, and maybe today."

A derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres (5.3 million hectares) of corn, about a third of the state’s crop land.
More than a half-million people were without electricity in the immediate aftermath of the storm. As of Monday morning, utility companies reported about 64,000 people remained without power.

The storm left at least three people dead in the state.

The money Iowa is seeking from the federal government includes $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.

