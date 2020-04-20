Walz speaks with President Trump; JBS closes Minnesota pork plant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he got a “very nice call” from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz tried calling Trump Friday, but couldn’t get through at the time.

Walz placed that call after Trump tweeted in support of a protest outside the governor’s residence against Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The president’s tone was different in a tweet Monday. He said: “We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast.”

Meanwhile, JBS shut down its big pork processing plant Worthington due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers there.

