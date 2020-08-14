President Trump returns to southern Minnesota to talk about the economy

NEW YORK CITY, New York – President Donald Trump is bringing his re-election campaign back to Minnesota.

It was announced Friday that the President will speak at North Star Aviation in Mankato on Monday. His campaign says the President will talk about Joe Biden’s failures of jobs and the economy to kick off a political trip that will also see the President stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Monday and Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, released the following statement on President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Minnesota:

"Over the last four-years President Trump has made great strides for our country. From strengthening our economy, to the greatest tax reform in a generation to improving trade policies, he's truly restored the American Dream."

"We look forward to welcoming the President back to Minnesota for his fifth visit since he took the oath of office. Southern Minnesota stood strongly with the President in 2016 and we know they will stand with him for another four years."

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement in response to reports that President Trump will visit Minnesota on Monday:

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been a complete disaster for Minnesota families -- from his attacks on Social Security, his harmful trade policies and his attempts to roll back the ACA and key protections for our air and water. On top of it all, his failed response to the coronavirus pandemic has spiraled the country into crisis. Over 60,000 Minnesotans have been infected by the virus, and tens of thousands more are out of work. His visit to our state is nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt and a distraction. If Trump wants to understand why voters in Minnesota will be voting for Vice President Biden, Senator Harris and DFLers at every level, he should watch our Convention. The voices of ordinary Americans he's hurt from communities across the country will be front and center.”

The Trump campaign has not indicated if the President’s appearance in Mankato will be open to the public.