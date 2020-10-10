President Trump returns to Iowa for a rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fresh off surviving the coronavirus, President Trump is back on the campaign trail and heading for Iowa.

The President is scheduled to speak at a Make America Great Again rally on October 14 at the Des Moines International Airport. Doors will open at 3 pm with the event set to begin at 6 pm.

The rally will be general admission and to get a ticket, click here.

The Trump campaign says all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.