President Trump returns to Iowa for a rally in Des Moines

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Tickets available for October 14 event.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 12:23 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fresh off surviving the coronavirus, President Trump is back on the campaign trail and heading for Iowa.

The President is scheduled to speak at a Make America Great Again rally on October 14 at the Des Moines International Airport. Doors will open at 3 pm with the event set to begin at 6 pm.

The rally will be general admission and to get a ticket, click here.

The Trump campaign says all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

