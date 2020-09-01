Clear

President Trump pushes for Big 10 to play football this fall

President Donald Trump - AP image

Says he had a 'productive conversation' with conference commissioner.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football," the tweet said. "Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

The Big Ten, in a statement, said a White House representative reached out to Warren to set up a phone call with Trump. The statement said Warren and Trump had a “productive conversation.”

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return To Competition Task Force, on behald of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible,” the statement said.

The conference is filled with teams from battleground states that will prove critical in the upcoming election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit, joining the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West. Other leagues are playing shortened seasons.

Warren has been under pressure for three weeks as the outcry against the decision has grown louder. Last week, a group of Nebraska players filed a lawsuit seeking a reversal of the decision, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has been a vocal proponent of the Cornhuskers playing fall football.

“Before the Big Ten's decision, we were already working with the university and public health officials on plans to play football this fall,” said Ricketts, a Republican. “We would love for the Big Ten to give schools the flexibility to make decisions that are right for them.”

The Associated Press and other outlets reported last week that Big Ten officials are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off during the Thanksgiving weekend. Soon after, Trump brought up the state of college football.

“No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back - NOW,” Trump tweeted then. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! “

Trump downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 for college-aged football players.

“These are big, strong guys. They’ll be just fine,” Trump said Friday. “Big Ten. Get with it. Open up your season, Big Ten.”

Trump, before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, again framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one. He said “the biggest headwind we have is that you have Democrats who don’t want to see it happen.”

Trump said he spoke with Warren and “we had a very good conversation, very productive, and maybe we’ll be very nicely surprised.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75864

Reported Deaths: 1866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23134879
Ramsey9203298
Dakota5936110
Anoka4741121
Stearns326822
Washington299654
Olmsted203624
Scott201031
Nobles186513
Wright12516
Blue Earth12435
Rice11938
Mower11793
Carver11234
Sherburne91513
St. Louis88523
Clay88040
Kandiyohi8161
Lyon5253
Todd4492
Winona44617
Watonwan4434
Nicollet44215
Steele4332
Benton4023
Freeborn4011
Le Sueur3782
McLeod3621
Beltrami3211
Chisago3161
Crow Wing30916
Otter Tail2944
Goodhue2679
Waseca2663
Martin2366
Cottonwood2030
Polk2004
Becker1982
Itasca19812
Carlton1911
Pipestone1879
Isanti1750
Douglas1671
Unassigned15949
Dodge1580
Pine1550
Murray1411
Sibley1403
Chippewa1351
Brown1282
Wabasha1230
Faribault1170
Morrison1171
Meeker1082
Cass1053
Rock1040
Mille Lacs1023
Jackson961
Koochiching883
Pennington881
Yellow Medicine871
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau730
Lincoln690
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Redwood620
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Stevens470
Norman460
Hubbard450
Marshall360
Big Stone350
Mahnomen351
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64938

Reported Deaths: 1113
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13370225
Woodbury414356
Johnson392626
Black Hawk380075
Linn298494
Story244416
Dallas237939
Scott223421
Dubuque203636
Buena Vista182612
Marshall164332
Pottawattamie163434
Wapello108550
Webster10239
Muscatine96652
Sioux8963
Crawford8363
Clinton83510
Cerro Gordo83020
Warren7775
Plymouth74418
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5685
Wright5191
Marion4841
Dickinson4246
Lee4225
Louisa39614
Carroll3903
Boone3454
Washington34011
Bremer3307
Franklin29517
Henry2844
Hamilton2802
Clarke2413
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Mahaska21918
Winneshiek2193
Delaware2173
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Jackson2111
Butler2082
Benton2031
Poweshiek1838
Clayton1803
Allamakee1784
Buchanan1751
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1609
Hancock1572
Cedar1541
Humboldt1532
Lyon1502
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1401
Howard1332
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1292
Grundy1291
Mills1281
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1180
Palo Alto1160
Iowa1151
Sac1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Chickasaw1100
Monroe1108
Mitchell1070
Monona1071
Van Buren1001
Osceola990
Lucas965
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis832
Worth790
Montgomery775
Keokuk631
Fremont590
Greene530
Wayne502
Adair491
Decatur440
Ida430
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned90
