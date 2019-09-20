MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota food pantry officials are opposing a federal proposal that could take away food stamp benefits from more than 35,000 state residents.
The Trump administration in July proposed closing what it calls "a loophole" that automatically deems some people eligible who aren't qualified to receive food stamps.
Colleen Moriarty, who heads the nonprofit group Hunger Solutions Minnesota, said Thursday that the "cuts will do real harm to the people in the state of Minnesota."
State officials say 18,000 children, 3,200 seniors and 2,900 adults with disabilities would lose food assistance under the rule change. The Star Tribune reports that those losing access to food stamps are likely to rely on food pantries.
Advocates say some Minnesota pantries are already serving a record number of people.
Related Content
- President Trump proposal could cut off food stamps to 35K in Minnesota
- White House proposing food stamp changes
- Could some Minnesota families lose their food stamps?
- Pres. Trump and USDA proposing to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients
- Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
- 'Bump stock' ban proposed by President Trump
- Stocking up on stamps
- Pet food recall in Minnesota
- Pet food recall in Minnesota