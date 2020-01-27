President Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle as it tries to turn out Republican voters next month in early voting Iowa.
With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic nomination, Trump's campaign is announcing what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation, with more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state the day of its kickoff caucuses on Feb. 3.
The effort will be led by members of Trump's family, along with his campaign manager, who hyped the showing as just a “preview of what is to come.”
“This will be the strongest, best funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history," he said in a statement. “We are putting the Democrats on notice—good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”
It is not yet known if campaign representatives will be making any appearances in North Iowa. The list of Trump surrogates expected for the February 3 caucuses includes:
Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump
Lara Trump
National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee/Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle
Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
Governor Kim Reynolds (IA)
The Honorable David Bernhardt
The Honorable Wilbur Ross
The Honorable Alex Azar
The Honorable Ben Carson
The Honorable Betsy Devos
The Honorable Robert Wilkie
The Honorable Mick Mulvaney
The Honorable Jovita Carranza
The Honorable Brooke Rollins
The Honorable Paula White
The Honorable Doug Hoelscher
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry
Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
Former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA)
Governor Mike Parson (MO)
Governor Pete Ricketts (NE)
Governor Doug Burgum (ND)
Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (FL)
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (TX)
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), House Republican Conference Chair
Congressman Tom Emmer (MN), NRCC Chairman
Congressman Kevin Brady (TX)
Congressman Jim Jordan (OH)
Congressman Rodney Davis (IL)
Congressman Mark Meadows (NC)
Congressman Jason Smith (MO)
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)
Congressman Don Bacon (NE)
Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL)
Congressman Greg Pence (IN)
Former Congressman Rod Blum (IA)
State Senate President Pro Tempore Jerry Behn (IA)
State House Speaker Pro Tempore John Willis (IA)
State Sen. Jim Carlin (IA)
State Sen. Tom Greene (IA)
State Sen. Craig Johnson (IA)
State Sen. Carrie Koelker (IA)
State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink (IA)
State Sen. Mark Lofgren (IA)
State Sen. Tom Shipley (IA)
State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck (IA)
State Rep. Gary Carlson (IA)
State Rep. Dean Fisher (IA)
State Rep. Tom Gerhold (IA)
State Rep. Stan Gustafon (IA)
State Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA)
State Rep. Steve Holt (IA)
State Rep. David Kerr (IA)
State Rep. Brian Lohse (IA)
State Rep. Dave Maxwell (IA)
State Rep. Ann Meyer (IA)
State Rep. Joe Mitchell (IA)
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen (IA)
State Rep. Sandy Salmon (IA)
State Rep. David Sieck (IA)
State Rep. Phil Thompson (IA)
State Rep. Gary Worthan (IA)
Todd Ricketts, Republican National Committee Finance Chairman
Corey Lewandowski, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Trump 2016 Campaign Manager
Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
Bill Shine, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications
Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Legal Advisor
Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor of Strategic Communications and Former White House Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications
John Pence, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
Chris Carr, Trump 2020 Campaign Political Director
Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Campaign Communications Director
Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary
Marc Lotter, Trump 2020 Campaign Director of Strategic Communications
David Urban, Trump 2016 Campaign Senior Advisor
David Bossie, Trump 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager
Ken Blackwell, Former Ohio Secretary of State, Advisory Board Member of Black Voices for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump
Ralph Reed, First Executive Director of the Christian Coalition, Advisory Board Member of Pro-Life Voices for Trump
Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America (CWA), Advisory Board member of Women for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump
Nancy Schulze, Founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump
Jessie Jane Duff, Co-Chair of Veterans for Trump, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump
Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University
Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union
Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow, Inc.
Related Content
- President Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day
- President Trump backer arrested after fracas at Warren rally in Iowa
- Backers distance themselves from Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King
- DNC nixes Iowa Democratic Party's virtual caucus
- New rules could cause Iowa Caucus confusion
- Candidates seeking new caucus voters in Iowa
- Beto O'Rourke hires Iowa caucus architect as state tactician
- Iowa to launch caucus voting by phone for 2020
- Iowa Democratic Party conducting a 'tele-caucus' in February
- Pete Buttigieg making North Iowa stops ahead of caucus