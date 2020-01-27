President Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle as it tries to turn out Republican voters next month in early voting Iowa.

With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic nomination, Trump's campaign is announcing what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation, with more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state the day of its kickoff caucuses on Feb. 3.

The effort will be led by members of Trump's family, along with his campaign manager, who hyped the showing as just a “preview of what is to come.”

“This will be the strongest, best funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history," he said in a statement. “We are putting the Democrats on notice—good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”

It is not yet known if campaign representatives will be making any appearances in North Iowa. The list of Trump surrogates expected for the February 3 caucuses includes:

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Lara Trump

National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee/Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

Governor Kim Reynolds (IA)

The Honorable David Bernhardt

The Honorable Wilbur Ross

The Honorable Alex Azar

The Honorable Ben Carson

The Honorable Betsy Devos

The Honorable Robert Wilkie

The Honorable Mick Mulvaney

The Honorable Jovita Carranza

The Honorable Brooke Rollins

The Honorable Paula White

The Honorable Doug Hoelscher

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA)

Governor Mike Parson (MO)

Governor Pete Ricketts (NE)

Governor Doug Burgum (ND)

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (FL)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (TX)

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), House Republican Conference Chair

Congressman Tom Emmer (MN), NRCC Chairman

Congressman Kevin Brady (TX)

Congressman Jim Jordan (OH)

Congressman Rodney Davis (IL)

Congressman Mark Meadows (NC)

Congressman Jason Smith (MO)

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)

Congressman Don Bacon (NE)

Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL)

Congressman Greg Pence (IN)

Former Congressman Rod Blum (IA)

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jerry Behn (IA)

State House Speaker Pro Tempore John Willis (IA)

State Sen. Jim Carlin (IA)

State Sen. Tom Greene (IA)

State Sen. Craig Johnson (IA)

State Sen. Carrie Koelker (IA)

State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink (IA)

State Sen. Mark Lofgren (IA)

State Sen. Tom Shipley (IA)

State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck (IA)

State Rep. Gary Carlson (IA)

State Rep. Dean Fisher (IA)

State Rep. Tom Gerhold (IA)

State Rep. Stan Gustafon (IA)

State Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA)

State Rep. Steve Holt (IA)

State Rep. David Kerr (IA)

State Rep. Brian Lohse (IA)

State Rep. Dave Maxwell (IA)

State Rep. Ann Meyer (IA)

State Rep. Joe Mitchell (IA)

State Rep. Norlin Mommsen (IA)

State Rep. Sandy Salmon (IA)

State Rep. David Sieck (IA)

State Rep. Phil Thompson (IA)

State Rep. Gary Worthan (IA)

Todd Ricketts, Republican National Committee Finance Chairman

Corey Lewandowski, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Trump 2016 Campaign Manager

Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

Bill Shine, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications

Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Legal Advisor

Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor of Strategic Communications and Former White House Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications

John Pence, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

Chris Carr, Trump 2020 Campaign Political Director

Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Campaign Communications Director

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary

Marc Lotter, Trump 2020 Campaign Director of Strategic Communications

David Urban, Trump 2016 Campaign Senior Advisor

David Bossie, Trump 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager

Ken Blackwell, Former Ohio Secretary of State, Advisory Board Member of Black Voices for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump

Ralph Reed, First Executive Director of the Christian Coalition, Advisory Board Member of Pro-Life Voices for Trump

Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America (CWA), Advisory Board member of Women for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump

Nancy Schulze, Founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump

Jessie Jane Duff, Co-Chair of Veterans for Trump, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump

Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow, Inc.