President Trump offers compromise

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump on Saturday has offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall.

But while Trump cast the Saturday move as a "common-sense compromise," Democrats were quick to dismiss it at a "non-starter."

With polls showing a majority of Americans blaming him and Republicans for the impasse, Trump said from the White House that he was there "to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border."

Hoping to put pressure on Democrats, the White House billed the announcement as a major step forward. But Trump did not budge on his $5.7 billion demand for the wall and, in essence, offered to temporarily roll-back some of his own hawkish immigration actions - actions that have been blocked by federal courts.

5:35 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the 29-day partial federal shutdown is simply "more hostage taking."

The New York Democrat says Trump's plan offers "one-sided and ineffective remedies."

Trump on Saturday proposed granting temporary protections against deportation for many young immigrants and others fleeing violent or disaster-battered countries.

In exchange, Trump wants $5.7 billion to construct 230 miles of his proposed Southwest border wall.

Schumer says once Trump signs bills reopening government, negotiations would then be possible.

Schumer says the protections for immigrants that Trump is offering to temporarily revive are legal shields that Trump took away in the first place.

He says offering to renew those protections in exchange for wall money is hostage taking.