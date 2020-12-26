Clear

President Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

President Donald Trump’s deep imprint on the federal courts is a rare point of agreement about the president across the political spectrum.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: By MARK SHERMAN, KEVIN FREKING and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — On this, even President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come.

He used the promise of conservative judicial appointments to win over Republican skeptics as a candidate. Then as president, he relied on outside conservative legal organizations and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to employ an assembly line-like precision to install more than 230 judges on the federal bench, including the three newest justices of the Supreme Court. Trump never tired of boasting about it.

Indeed, undeterred by Democratic criticism, the Senate was still confirming judges more than a month after Trump lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden.

“Trump has basically done more than any president has done in a single term since (President Jimmy) Carter to put his stamp on the judiciary,” said Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. Congress created about 150 new judgeships during Carter’s presidency, he said.

The impact will be enduring. Among the Trump-appointed judges, who hold lifetime positions, several are still in their 30s. The three Supreme Court picks could still be on the court at the 21st century’s midpoint, 30 years from now.

Beyond the Supreme Court, 30% of the judges on the nation’s court of appeals, where all but a handful of cases reach their end, were appointed by Trump.

But numbers don't tell the entire story. The real measure of what Trump has been able to do will be revealed in countless court decisions in the years to come on abortion, guns, religious rights and a host of other culture wars issues.

When it came to the president's own legal challenges of the election results, however, judges who have him to thank for their position rebuffed his claims. But in many other important ways, his success with judicial appointments already is paying dividends for conservatives.

When the Supreme Court blocked New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by COVID-19, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest member of the court, cast the decisive fifth vote. Previously, the court had allowed restrictions on religious services over the dissent of four justices, including the other two Trump nominees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Five Trump appointees were in the majority of the 6-4 decision by the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in September that made it harder for felons in Florida to regain the right to vote. The Atlanta-based court had a majority of Democratic-appointed judges when Trump took office.

Last month, Judges Britt Grant and Barbara Lagoa, both named by Trump, formed the majority on a three-judge 11th circuit panel that struck down local Florida bans on therapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors. Other appeals courts around the country have upheld the conversion therapy bans.

In one early look at Trump’s appointees to federal trial courts, political science professors Kenneth Manning, Robert Carp and Lisa Holmes compared their decisions with more than 117,000 opinions published dating to 1932.

“Trump has appointed judges who exhibit a distinct decision-making pattern that is, on the whole, significantly more conservative than previous presidents,” the political scientists concluded in a working paper in October.

The one constant of the past four years — through impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s election loss — has been his nomination of and Senate confirmation of judges.

The president has had several partners in the judicial effort, but none more important than McConnell, who takes particular pride in reshaping the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s far and away the most consequential thing I’ve ever been involved in,’’ the 78-year-old McConnell said in an interview. “And it’s the most long-lasting accomplishment of the current administration, by far.’’

They might not have called it a partnership at the time, but their mutually reinforcing work began even before Trump’s election in 2016.

Trump used the issue of the federal judiciary to win trust with voters who might have questions about the conservative credentials of a billionaire real estate developer who had once supported abortion rights and did not have a track record in politics.

He put in writing a list of potential nominees, provided by the conservative Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation, he would select from in filling a Supreme Court vacancy.

Kellyanne Conway, who served as his campaign manager in 2016, said it was a move that people who had been in office for years and wanted to ascend to the presidency “didn’t have the courage to do, which is name names.”

As it happens, there was a high court opening at the time, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February.

Enter McConnell. The Republican blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, refusing so much as a hearing for the respected appeals court judge whom Republicans had previously identified as a high court nominee they could support.

It was a gamble at a time when Trump’s electoral prospects seemed dim, but it paid off with his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton.

And the high court seat wasn’t the only one waiting to be filled when Trump took office in January 2017. Altogether, 104 judgeships were open after Republicans used their Senate majority to grind the nomination process to a near halt in Obama’s final two years in office. Only 28.6% of his nominees were confirmed in that stretch.

The pace quickened almost immediately. Republicans moved with an urgency on confirmations that hasn’t let up. In Trump’s first two years, they pushed through 30 appellate court judges and 53 district court nominees. It was the highest number of appellate court confirmations in a two-year period since Ronald Reagan and nearly double the number that Obama secured in his first two years.

McConnell and top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee eliminated rules that had allowed the opposition party to delay confirmations, most notably requiring just a simple majority, instead of 60 votes, to move Supreme Court nominees. Democrats, bitter over the stalled Garland nomination, otherwise would have blocked Gorsuch’s confirmation in April 2017.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and a sharp Trump critic, said Trump’s judicial legacy “is a lot less about what he’s done than what he’s allowed others to do in his name.’’

Whitehouse said Trump essentially “outsourced” judicial nominations to McConnell and the Federalist Society, specifically the group’s leader Leonard Leo and former White House counsel Don McGahn, a Federalist Society member who made judicial nominations a top priority.

At the same time, the Federalist Society and other conservative groups, including the Judicial Crisis Network and Americans for Prosperity, have taken millions of dollars in anonymous donations and waged public and behind-the-scenes campaigns for right-wing judges, Whitehouse said.

Trump “opened the channel for special-interest interference in judicial selection," Whitehouse said. “That, I think, is very novel and obviously lends itself to corruption." He said: “Right wing forces have for decades sought the kind of influence in judicial nominations that the Trump administration outright gave them.’’

McConnell scoffed at the criticism. “The reason a lot of them belong to the Federalist Society is because that is sort of the core mission of the Federalist Society — to get the courts back to doing what they’re supposed to do and not legislate from the bench,” he said.

On the campaign trail and at White House events, Trump would often cite his record on judicial appointments as an example of accomplishment, while ignoring the obstructions that occurred during the Obama years.

“You know, when I got in, we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed," he said. “Now, I don’t know why Obama left that. It was like a big, beautiful present to all of us. Why the hell did he leave that? Maybe he got complacent.” Trump omitted the essential fact that McConnell had blocked Obama's nominees.

The high court vacancy at the start of Trump’s term was, in essence, a gift from McConnell. Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire in 2018 allowed Trump to replace the court’s swing justice with the more conservative Kavanaugh, who survived his own bruising confirmation hearings that included allegations he sexually assaulted a woman when they were both in high school decades ago. Kavanaugh denied the claims.

Less than two months before the 2020 election, Trump was handed another opening with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump and Senate Republicans didn’t hesitate. He nominated Barrett even before Ginsburg was buried at Arlington National Cemetery and McConnell ensured the confirmation was done before the election.

The Senate has continued confirming Trump nominees even after his defeat for reelection, breaking a norm that has stood since 1900 with one exception, said Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. Federal prosecutor Thomas Kirsch was confirmed as Barrett's replacement on the federal appeals court based in Chicago on Dec. 15, on a mostly party-line vote.

The exception was the Senate’s bipartisan acceptance in 1980 of a former Senate staff member as a federal appeals court judge. That nominee was Stephen Breyer, now a Supreme Court justice.

Along with the question of legacy is whether Trump’s record on judges spurs major changes to the judiciary.

Wheeler, at Brookings, said one of the most striking features of the teamwork of Trump and McConnell is that they acted as though they had the support of most Americans. They did not, he said.

“My main beef with this current group is that there’s just no mandate to turn the judiciary so far to the right,” Wheeler said. “Trump lost the popular vote massively in 2016, but nevertheless has behaved as if he had a mandate to reshape the federal judiciary at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals level and I think that’s just unfounded.”

Liberal groups already have been pushing for changes at the highest level, including expansion of the Supreme Court and term limits for justices. The political prospects for both ideas are uncertain, at best.

But there's less doubt from any vantage point about what Trump has wrought.

The U.S. “will be living with the legacy of Donald Trump for decades to come as a result of his judicial appointments,’’ said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal advocacy group. People who accepted judicial appointments from Trump will “wear the moniker of ‘Trump judge’ for the rest of their lives."

Not so, in Conway's view. "It will be one of the most lasting pieces of his legacy, distinguished and durable,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272698

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40411406
Linn16313240
Scott13763146
Black Hawk12500215
Woodbury12051163
Johnson1079047
Dubuque10428135
Pottawattamie806590
Story785629
Dallas770864
Webster433261
Sioux426741
Cerro Gordo423859
Clinton403053
Marshall393754
Warren364633
Buena Vista362425
Muscatine347773
Des Moines343432
Plymouth330251
Wapello304290
Jasper280852
Lee279424
Marion260346
Jones255844
Henry243724
Carroll231027
Bremer221941
Crawford206421
Benton195536
Washington181027
Boone180715
Jackson175129
Tama173355
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165432
Delaware160029
Clay151011
Wright149616
Kossuth147028
Hamilton143322
Hardin142425
Buchanan140316
Harrison138952
Cedar134318
Winneshiek134017
Clayton133739
Page133513
Fayette132716
Mills125814
Floyd125233
Butler124218
Lyon122124
Cherokee118920
Poweshiek116624
Calhoun11649
Hancock114524
Allamakee113820
Iowa111920
Winnebago108928
Grundy104015
Louisa103524
Sac101914
Chickasaw101410
Cass101138
Union100116
Mitchell99627
Emmet97923
Jefferson96720
Appanoose94134
Humboldt93118
Guthrie92922
Shelby92123
Madison9158
Franklin86617
Palo Alto7878
Keokuk76823
Montgomery71315
Howard68415
Pocahontas68311
Ida68122
Clarke6466
Greene6327
Davis62218
Unassigned6200
Monroe60716
Osceola6057
Adair57917
Monona53915
Lucas5297
Taylor5288
Worth4952
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4123
Audubon3637
Wayne36221
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Image

Helping the homeless on Christmas

Image

Ethnic restaurants open

Image

Austin Community Meal

Image

Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day

Image

Avoiding Holiday Fires

Image

Mayo Doctor Fears Surge After The Holidays

Community Events