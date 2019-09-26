Clear
President Trump is coming back to Minnesota

President Donald Trump - AP image

Rally to be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK CITY, NY – President Donald Trump is returning to Minnesota for a campaign rally on October 10 in Minneapolis.

The event will start at 7 pm at the Target Center with doors opening at 4 pm for general admission.  To get a free ticket, click here.

“Minnesota is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Minnesota has added 54,500 new jobs including 3,000 new manufacturing jobs, while President Obama lost 5,200 manufacturing jobs,” says Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump has delivered on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Minnesota."

President Trump held a rally in Rochester on October 4, 2018.

