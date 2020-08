President Donald Trump will be in Mankato today as the fight for Minnesota continues.

Trump will hold campaign stops in Mankato and Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in the 2016 election to Hilary Clinton. He is expected to deliver remarks on jobs and the economy at 2 p.m. in Mankato. You can watch it live here.

The Democratic party will kick off its virtual convention today in Milwaukee.