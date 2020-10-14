Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning View Alerts

President Trump in Iowa today as his fight in swing states continues

President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push before the Nov. 3 vote.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: By JONATHAN LEMIRE, WILL WEISSERT, KEVIN FREKING and BILL BARROW Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push before the Nov. 3 vote.

Trump's heavy travel this week, including a rally Wednesday in Des Moines, reflects his uphill climb three weeks before the election. He has already visited Pennsylvania and Florida, will head to another state, North Carolina, he can’t win without and plans stops in Iowa and Georgia, which he once thought were in his grasp but where recent polling shows a competitive race. Also on tap Wednesday: a virtual address to the Economic Clubs of New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Pittsburgh and Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The president's trip to Iowa comes as the state this week surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases and has seen a recent surge in hospitalizations. Biden has tried to make Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans, the central issue of the election.

“But President Trump isn’t coming to the Hawkeye State to offer words of comfort to those suffering, or a helping hand to the Iowans who are out of a job, or an actual plan to get the virus under control," Biden said in a statement. “Instead, he’s here to spread more lies about the pandemic and distract from his record of failure."

The candidates will have dueling town halls Thursday night on network television — Trump's in Miami and sponsored by NBC News, Biden's in Philadelphia and on ABC. Debate organizers last week changed their original plan for a town hall debate that night to a virtual event after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, but the president backed out. Biden quickly signed on to his own town hall; Trump's campaign on Wednesday announced its competing event.

Both candidates tailored their campaigning Tuesday to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.

Biden did not have any public campaign events scheduled Wednesday, an unusual move just 20 days before the election, after visiting Florida on Tuesday to court older voters. He was looking to deliver a knockout blow in a state Trump needs to win while trying to woo a group whose support for the Republican president has slipped.

Trump was in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, arguably the most important state on the electoral map, unleashing fierce attacks on Biden’s fitness for office in his opponent’s backyard.

“He’s shot, folks. I hate to tell you, he’s shot,” Trump told a big rally crowd in Johnstown, saying there was extra pressure on him to win because Biden was the worst presidential candidate of all time. “Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this? It’s unbelievable.”

In his second rally since contracting the novel coronavirus, Trump spoke for more than an hour to thousands packed in tightly and mostly maskless. Like the night before in Florida, Trump seemed healthy, and his rhetoric on the pandemic — including the dubious claim that it was mostly a thing of the past — changed little despite his own illness, except for his threat to kiss audience members to prove his immunity.

Biden spent Tuesday in Florida, his third visit to the state in a month, looking to expand his inroads with older voters. To Trump, “you’re expendable, you’re forgettable, you’re virtually nobody,” Biden said at a senior center in Pembroke Pines, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Fort Lauderdale.

The “only senior Donald Trump seems to care about” is himself, Biden added.

Biden also held a drive-in rally designed to promote voter mobilization in the heavily African American community of Miramar. His swing coincided with a $500,000 donation from billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to increase Democratic turnout in Miami-Dade County.

Biden’s campaign believes it can win the White House without Florida’s 29 electoral votes, but it wants to lock up the state to pad a margin of victory over Trump, who has questioned the legitimacy of an election where many people will cast mail-in ballots during the pandemic. Biden has vowed to win Pennsylvania, but if he falls short, his path to victory narrows substantially.

The Trump campaign has grown increasingly worried about states he won handily four years ago, including Ohio, Iowa and, to a lesser extent, Texas. He all but must win at least one of the three Great Lakes states he flipped red in 2016.

But facing stubborn deficits in Wisconsin and Michigan, the president has placed renewed focus on Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

Trump will have to run up his margins in the state's rural areas to win, as his prospects have slipped since 2016 in places like vote-rich suburban Philadelphia, where he underperformed by past Republican measures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114574

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30698955
Ramsey12532335
Dakota8673132
Anoka7485144
Stearns475831
Washington472362
Scott296934
Olmsted286128
St. Louis229955
Wright209310
Nobles206416
Blue Earth18807
Clay177342
Carver16097
Rice14988
Mower14317
Sherburne138116
Kandiyohi13494
Winona108118
Waseca8789
Lyon8425
Crow Wing74820
Chisago7172
Benton7154
Steele6592
Beltrami6576
Nicollet63017
Otter Tail6156
Todd6052
Freeborn5934
Itasca58516
Martin55116
Watonwan5504
McLeod5473
Le Sueur5465
Douglas5233
Goodhue46111
Pine4610
Morrison4443
Isanti4371
Polk4174
Becker4032
Carlton3511
Dodge3380
Chippewa3222
Pipestone30515
Wabasha2790
Meeker2763
Brown2713
Mille Lacs2683
Cass2614
Cottonwood2520
Rock2501
Yellow Medicine2464
Sibley2253
Murray2193
Redwood2168
Hubbard2141
Renville21010
Fillmore2070
Unassigned20753
Faribault1870
Jackson1761
Swift1741
Houston1641
Kanabec1639
Roseau1580
Lincoln1490
Stevens1471
Koochiching1464
Pennington1451
Wadena1310
Pope1240
Aitkin1231
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1072
Wilkin1024
Lake870
Norman850
Grant824
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake472
Traverse460
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100894

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17333277
Woodbury645881
Johnson550430
Black Hawk496496
Linn4745122
Dubuque426750
Story373717
Scott366932
Dallas314941
Pottawattamie270043
Buena Vista215512
Sioux213710
Marshall187536
Webster159014
Wapello144060
Plymouth142324
Clinton129125
Crawford125611
Muscatine123957
Cerro Gordo119123
Warren10796
Des Moines10209
Jasper98135
Carroll9366
Henry9225
Marion8799
Tama86235
Lee7819
Wright6651
Dickinson6367
Boone6228
Delaware5947
Bremer5767
Washington56911
Mahaska54421
Lyon4795
Harrison4726
Louisa47015
Jackson4613
Clay4424
Benton4281
Hamilton4063
Floyd39710
Winneshiek3979
Poweshiek39411
Kossuth3840
Hardin3804
Winnebago37216
Franklin36318
Jones3623
Emmet35813
Buchanan3573
Guthrie34314
Cherokee3402
Sac3371
Iowa3362
Butler3232
Clayton3223
Madison3172
Shelby3161
Cedar3135
Chickasaw3111
Page2990
Fayette2982
Allamakee2978
Clarke2953
Mills2901
Palo Alto2641
Grundy2604
Humboldt2573
Hancock2524
Cass2452
Calhoun2423
Howard2208
Osceola2180
Mitchell2110
Monroe21111
Monona2051
Taylor2031
Pocahontas1942
Union1903
Appanoose1863
Jefferson1771
Lucas1736
Ida1672
Fremont1660
Greene1540
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1385
Keokuk1331
Worth1190
Audubon1181
Decatur1090
Wayne1093
Adair1031
Ringgold692
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Secretary of States to expect election night to be different

Image

Doctors performing elective surgeries again

Image

Officials plan new vision for highway 14

Image

Organization to Provide Free Housing for Blood Cancer Patients

Image

Officials plan new vision for deadly stretch of Highway 14

Image

New guidelines for care centers

Image

Breast cancer screenings during pandemic

Image

State house candidates in district 52

Image

Tuesday's section soccer highlights and scores

Image

A place to stay for patients battling blood cancers

Community Events