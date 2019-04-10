Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

President Trump expected to visit Minnesota on tax filing deadline day

President Donald Trump - AP image

Minnesota has not voted for a Republican for president since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:15 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Minnesota on Monday, the April 15 tax filing deadline.

Trump is hoping to win Minnesota in the next election and has been citing tax cuts and his work on trade deals as positives that will help Republicans win in 2020.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent an advisory to pilots on Wednesday saying Trump would travel to the Minneapolis area. The White House hasn't confirmed the trip.

Trump lost Minnesota to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.5 percentage points. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican for president since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Tracking a Messy System Today

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Community Events