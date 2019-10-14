President Trump criticizes Minnesota for welcoming Somali immigrants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At his campaign rally Thursday night in Minneapolis, home to the largest Somali population in the U.S., Trump said Minnesota has welcomed Somali refugees to the state without considering the impact.

"Minnesota is a place that refugees and immigrants come to because they see the hospitality that Minnesota has, so it's a compliment for the state of Minnesota. They're coming here, they're bringing diversity and culture... I don't understand why people wouldn't want that except if they had some racist beliefs," says Rochester native Asha Aden, whose parents came to the U.S. as Somali refugees.

Trump said no refugees should be placed in any city or state without permission from the mayor or governor.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted: "Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis."

"Rochester has a long history of accepting refugees from other countries that go through proper channels. I've been contacted by Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement already, asking if this comes through the Secretary of State's office and lands on my desk, would I sign it? I told them I certainly would be interested in doing that. It will have to go to the city council however for a vote," says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.