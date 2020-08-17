President Trump campaigns in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. - President Trump made a campaign stop in Mankato on Monday afternoon, holding a rally to speak about the U.S. economy and jobs.

Air Force One touched down at Mankato Regional Airport just before 2 p.m.

The Commander-In-Chief spoke for about 45 minutes and covered a lot of ground in his speech. Everything from tariffs to the U.S. Postal Service, jumping from topic to topic. President Trump hammered Joe Biden's years in politics, calling Biden a socialist who will destroy the economy and make things even harder for farmers and miners in the Northstar State.

"For years you watched as politicians like sleepy Joe Biden , who's been in office for 47 years, allowed foreign nations to crush Minnesota's mining. Look at your mining industry it was crushed," said President Trump.

The President's visit caused a flurry of activity in the Key City earlier in the morning. A pro-Trump rally was held at Roadhouse 169. Trump fans decorated their cars and hit the road for a parade down Highway 169.

About the same time, anti-Trump demonstrators lined Veterans Memorial Bridge over Highway 169, protesting the President's policies.

President Trump is expected to campaign in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and then head to Cedar Rapids to meet with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds about the devastating storm that hit the area last week.