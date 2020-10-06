Clear
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump - AP image.

Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 2:09 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 2:54 PM
Posted By: By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump abandoned COVID-19 relief talks on Tuesday, saying they won't resume until after the election. The move came as the chairman of the Federal Reserve said that further fiscal intervention is needed to prevent the economy from spiraling downward.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith" and said he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted.

Trump's move came immediately after he spoke with the top GOP leaders in Congress, who had been warily watching talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi. Many Senate Republicans had signaled they would not be willing to go along with any stimulus legislation that topped $1 trillion, and GOP aides had been privately dismissive of the prospects for a deal.

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Pelosi had spoken with Mnuchin earlier Tuesday. After Trump's tweets spiking the negotiations, Pelosi said Trump was “unwilling to crush the virus" and “refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed, and America's hard working families."

Trump broke off talks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier Tuesday that the economic recovery remains fragile seven months into coronavirus pandemic without further economic stimulus.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

Powell, in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics, made clear that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Trump cited Pelosi's demands for state and local governments as a key reason for pulling out of the talks. Pelosi and Mnuchin were far apart on that issue — with Trump offering $250 billion while Pelosi was holding out for more than $400 billion. And Pelosi was asking for a higher weekly jobless benefit and refundable tax credits for the working poor, among other provisions.

The negotiations started in July and were on pause for weeks before recently reheating. Pelosi was insisting on an aid package exceeding $2 trillion — roughly the cost of the landmark CARES Act in March. Trump said Pelosi's offer was $2.4 trillion.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
