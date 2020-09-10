President Trump bringing his re-election campaign to Bemidji

NEW YORK, NY – President Trump is returning again to Minnesota in his campaign for re-election.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced Thursday that the President will host a “Great American Comeback” events in Bemidji on September 18. It will take place at Bemidji Aviation Services and is a general admission event with doors opening at 1 pm.

The President will follow that with another campaign event in Mosinee, Wisconsin later that evening.

President Trump recently visited Mankato and held events in Minneapolis in 2019 and Rochester in 2018.