Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

President Trump blasts COVID relief deal for not giving Americans more money

Tweets out video calling $600 direct payments 'ridiculously low.'

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 7:34 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive pandemic relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign it. He said the bill would deliver too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly responded to Trump’s tweet with one of her own, all but daring Trump’s Republican allies in Congress to meet the president’s demand for far higher payments. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000,” she tweeted. “Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

But Republicans have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief and only agreed to the big year-end package as time dwindled for a final deal. And Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open,” and Congress would step up for more aid after.

Nevertheless, Pelosi was expected to put Trump’s proposal forward Thursday for a vote.

The Senate cleared the huge package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by another lopsided vote, 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

The relief package was brought forward Monday afternoon and sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours as lawmakers worked to close the books on the year. While many lawmakers complained about being given so little time to read the bill, they overwhelmingly voted for it as local businesses and constituents seek economic relief from the pandemic

After months of partisanship and politicking about pandemic relief, the logjam broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The relief bill Trump is criticizing would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Earlier in the day, Biden applauded lawmakers for their work. He described the package as far from perfect, “but it does provide vital relief at a critical time.”

He also said more relief would be needed in the months ahead. “We have our first hint and glimpse of bipartisanship,” Biden said. “In this election, the American people made it clear they want us to reach across the aisle and work together.”

Trump again held no public events at the White House. He has refused to accept the reality of his loss and claimed incorrectly in his tweet Tuesday that if Congress didn't send him a suitable bill, then the next administration would have to deliver a pandemic relief package “and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done."

After tweeting his threat, he criticized fellow Republicans in the Senate who are not supportive of an effort to block Congress from affirming Biden’s victory in the November election. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. said such as effort would “go down like a shot dog.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 399311

Reported Deaths: 4931
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin831331318
Ramsey35696633
Dakota28846255
Anoka27974295
Washington17786171
Stearns16478160
St. Louis11885179
Scott1058073
Wright1042276
Olmsted869249
Sherburne738854
Carver621229
Clay600373
Kandiyohi524755
Rice522947
Blue Earth485025
Crow Wing440151
Otter Tail408143
Chisago397326
Benton374972
Nobles346943
Winona344042
Douglas333055
Mower322823
Polk312646
McLeod297534
Morrison284138
Goodhue281837
Beltrami278533
Lyon272026
Becker260731
Itasca260032
Isanti252728
Carlton249933
Steele24249
Pine228512
Todd218923
Nicollet197530
Mille Lacs197042
Brown192126
Freeborn186917
Le Sueur186814
Cass185317
Meeker181630
Waseca164912
Roseau156913
Martin151823
Wabasha14152
Hubbard135834
Redwood127126
Renville124237
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119612
Dodge11273
Houston108010
Wadena107910
Watonwan10225
Fillmore10090
Rock100210
Aitkin97431
Sibley9694
Kanabec89318
Pennington86712
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83514
Swift77514
Jackson7465
Murray7225
Pope6733
Marshall66411
Stevens6526
Clearwater62912
Lac qui Parle56613
Wilkin5656
Koochiching5318
Lake52214
Lincoln4381
Big Stone4203
Unassigned42060
Norman4058
Mahnomen3706
Grant3617
Kittson33917
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 267192

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39562396
Linn16060231
Scott13534139
Black Hawk12269207
Woodbury11877159
Johnson1064945
Dubuque10266133
Pottawattamie786187
Story775526
Dallas753962
Webster426556
Sioux421241
Cerro Gordo417556
Clinton395752
Marshall389253
Buena Vista355222
Warren352628
Muscatine342872
Des Moines336931
Plymouth325046
Wapello298290
Lee272523
Jasper270050
Marion253040
Jones252938
Henry240321
Carroll227727
Bremer218740
Crawford202617
Benton192934
Washington175827
Boone174315
Jackson171929
Tama170355
Dickinson164413
Mahaska160032
Delaware158528
Clay149411
Wright147214
Kossuth144725
Hamilton140421
Hardin139724
Buchanan138216
Harrison134151
Page132113
Cedar131817
Clayton130436
Winneshiek129917
Fayette126015
Mills123813
Floyd123531
Butler119516
Lyon119221
Cherokee116718
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek114822
Hancock111523
Iowa110619
Allamakee110119
Winnebago107528
Louisa101223
Sac100611
Grundy100514
Chickasaw99810
Cass98438
Union97316
Mitchell96024
Emmet94523
Jefferson92320
Appanoose91734
Humboldt91518
Shelby90223
Madison8918
Guthrie88922
Franklin85117
Palo Alto7816
Keokuk75619
Montgomery68613
Pocahontas6738
Ida66921
Howard66815
Greene6187
Davis60618
Osceola6026
Clarke5966
Monroe57016
Adair55117
Monona52814
Taylor5188
Unassigned4920
Lucas4757
Worth4722
Fremont4455
Van Buren44011
Decatur3933
Wayne35321
Audubon3437
Ringgold3437
Adams2352
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Turning Windy, Snowy, and Colder on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breaking Down Which Groups Are Being Vaccinated Right Now

Image

Vaccine decision making

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Senior living community encouraged to take vaccine

Image

Final day for Channel One Food Bank & RPS meals

Image

River City Renaissance Update

Image

Deadliest year in US history

Image

Shrpa Voted As Rochester Start Up To Look at In 2021

Community Events