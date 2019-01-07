STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota supporter of President Donald Trump is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a weekend altercation at an Iowa rally for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Photos from Warren's rally Saturday in Storm Lake show 58-year-old Randal Thom, of Lakefield, Minnesota, carrying a sign that read "Keep America Great" — which was a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" 2016 campaign slogan.
Police say Thom was involved in an argument with supporters of the Massachusetts senator that turned physical, and that some punches were thrown. There were no injuries and no one else was arrested.
Court records don't list an attorney for Thom and attempts to reach him for comment Monday weren't successful.
Warren's trip to Iowa offered a first glimpse of what she may look like as a candidate for president if she runs in 2020.
Related Content
- President Trump backer arrested after fracas at Warren rally in Iowa
- Backers distance themselves from Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King
- Elizabeth Warren planning trip to Iowa in bid for president
- President Trump targets Diane Feinstein during Iowa rally
- Warren makes campaign swing through Iowa
- Police: Man repeatedly yells 'dad' at President Trump rally, is arrested for disorderly conduct
- Watch live: President Donald Trump speaks at Rochester rally
- People react to President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally
- Local organization reacts to President Trump's controversial comment toward Sen. Warren