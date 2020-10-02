President Trump Receiving Care at Walter Reed Medical Center After COVID-19 Diagnosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Trump departed the White House Friday evening on his way to Walter Reed Medical Center after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Administration officials say he will spend several days there, receiving treatment and continuing to work.

"I think I'm doing very well," said President Trump. "But we're going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well."

The president's diagnosis came after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, also tested positive for coronavirus. The White House says Hicks began exhibiting symptoms Wednesday, with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirming officials knew about Hicks' status before the president traveled to New Jersey Thursday.

"White House operations made the assessment it was safe for the president, in consultation with others," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Vice President Mike Pence's office says he has tested negative. Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden also announced he and his wife Jill tested negative Friday.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers for the health and safety for the First Lady and the president, president of the United States," Biden said Friday. "This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously."