President H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Wednesday, December 5 is the National Day of Mourning former U.S. President George H.W. Bush after he died last Friday.

The loss is being felt around the country and hits close to home in Rochester with President and Mrs. Bush having strong ties to the Mayo Clinic.

Barbara Bush was on the hospital’s Board of Trustees for 13 years. The couple also often hosted Mayo benefactors at their home in New England.

Pictures of the Bush’s visits to Mayo’s Rochester campus can be seen in the Heritage Hall in the Ghonda Building.

Perhaps their most impactful contributions are the scholarship for Mayo’s School of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at Mayo Clinic’s School of Graduate Medical Education.

“The beauty in investing in education as President and Mrs. Bush did is it will go on forever. And always in the lives of young people,” Matthew Dacy, Director of Heritage Hall at Mayo Clinic said.

Their legacy is living on in the hospital.

“They wanted give what they had in terms of knowledge, or expertise, or leadership...but they'd really say now you go forward you carry the ball,” Dacy said.

To honor the late president, Mayo Clinic will light up the historic Plummer building red, white, and blue. It will also light up parts of its Arizona and Florida campus.

