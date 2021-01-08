President-Elect Biden working on plans for a third stimulus

KIMT NEWS 3 - Many of us have already received our second stimulus payment from the feds. Now there's talk in the nation's capitol about a third stimulus plan, with possibly another payout to Americans.

President-elect Joe Biden is calling for a multi-trillion dollar coronavirus relief package, with another stimulus check as part of the plan.

That stimulus payment could be as much as $2000. The third relief package might also include cash for unemployment, city and state governments, and schools.

Billions would also potentially be spent to speed up vaccine distribution.

Some people are in favor of another stimulus plan.

"As a college student I see a lot of individuals who are definitely hurting for money. They may work very hard through the college and through town, but it's not quite enough," said Kaylee Schuermann.

"I think there are some people that really are in need. I think of those that have had their business shut down, or delayed or traffic that was reduced because of COVID," said Kayla Chrz.

Biden's plan would also include some relief for small businesses, specifically ones in low-income areas.

With Democrats being in control of the house and senate, there could be a good chance of a third stimulus passing. Although Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has voiced his doubts over another round of stimulus checks.