President-Elect Biden will bring first rescue dog to White House

MASON CITY, IOWA- When President-Elect Joe Biden moves into the white house, he will bring some loyal friends with him.

Major and Champ will soon be calling the White House home. Major is making headlines because he will be the first rescue dog in the white house.

Sybil Soukup is with the Humane Society of North Iowa. She says their shelter is a no-kill facility but shares that 4 to 6 million animals are euthanized annually. So when she heard that a rescue dog would be heading to the white house, she was thrilled.

“It’s a wonderful story. There’s a long history of pets in the White House,” said Soukup. “Vice President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have set a wonderful example of working with their local humane society in fostering an animal in need. You know I always say that there a rescue for every home and a home for every animal."

Soukup explains some families are convinced that getting a dog from a breeder is the way to go, but this adoption sends a clear message to the American people that rescue dogs make great pets.

"Animals coming from a shelter environment have been someone elses pet before, a lot of times they are housebroken, leash trained, and so adapting to a new home will be a lot easier than training a new puppy," said Soukup.