President Biden showcases infrastructure law in Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn.- President Joe Biden stopped in Minnesota today to highlight the benefits of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill at Dakota County Technical College inside a workshop garage at 3:30 p.m.

Biden was introduced by Governor Tim Walz, Senator Tina Smith, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Congresswoman Angie Craig, who all praised the passage of the once-in-a-generation investment.

During his speech, Biden said The United States will not implement lockdowns or shutdowns over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

"This new variant is a cause of concern but not a cause to panic. On Thursday I will put forward a detailed strategy outlining how we are going to fight this COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns and lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters and much more," Biden said.

Regarding the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, Biden said Rochester is among the list of Minnesota municipalities that will receive federal funding for local projects.

"Training in construction managers to oversee all phases of construction projects. We are going to see across Minnesota, like the Twin Port interchange and Ports Interchange in Duluth and the Link project in Rochester. These are the jobs of today and tomorrow," Biden said.

Minnesota will be allocated over $5 billion in federal funding, which includes:

$4.5 billion for highway programs

$302 million for bridge replacement and repair

$100 million for broadband coverage

and $680 million for water infrastructure upgrades

Biden left Minnesota at 4:45 p.m. on Air Force One.