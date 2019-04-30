Clear

Presentation helps people understand health insurance

A presentation at the Rochester Public Library helps people understand their coverage.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday at the Rochester Public Library, Health Access MN, a MNsure grantee put on a Health Insurance Matters presentation in the auditorium. They broke down how people can better understand their coverage and how to address healthcare disparities.

Health Access MN offers free health insurance enrollment assistance. Click here to get in contact with Health Access MN.

