Pres. Biden unveils sweeping infrastructure plan to aid in roads, bridges and other projects

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled a more than $2 trillion infrastructure package titled the American Jobs Plan, as his administration shifts its focus to bolstering the post-pandemic economy. The package invests $621 billion into road, bridge, public transit, port, and airports projects, as well as electric vehicle development.

This package is being viewed differently in Iowa than it is in Minnesota, as the condition of many Hawkeye State bridges are not in good shape. According to the Federal Highway Administration, Iowa has the highest number of bridges deemed to be in poor condition out of any state in the U.S. (including Washington, D.C.), and the second worst percentage of bridges in poor condition, at 19.1%. On the other hand, 4.91% (661) of the Minnesota's bridges are in poor shape.

Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT is focused on the bridge report.

"The state, as a whole, has 4,571 bridges that are listed as poor. 35 of them are on the state system. The other 4,536 are on the city and county system."

He notes of the state's rigorous inspection system to ensure all bridges remain safe.

"All our bridges get inspected every two years, and some of the older bridges get inspected yearly."

Hjelmstad adds that the bridges that are under state control and are listed in poor shape experience much less traffic than busier bridges, and also have weight restrictions.

Iowa DOT's Director of Strategic Communications & Policy Andrea Henry issued this statement regarding the proposal:

"The Iowa DOT is closely tracking infrastructure proposals and discussions going on at the federal level. We’re pleased there are specific proposals that would provide significant additional funding to help meet the needs that exist across all modes of transportation like our highways/streets, bridges, airports, public transit, trails, and Mississippi River locks and dams.

We’re reviewing the proposal released by the administration today and will continue to provide input to Iowa’s congressional delegation as they consider these and other proposals. Iowa DOT, along with our city, county, public transit, and airport partners, has demonstrated in the past the ability to quickly put additional funding to work to meet Iowa’s infrastructure needs should an bill be passed."