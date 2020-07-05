Prepping for the postseason in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the past month, Iowa high schools have tried to deal with this pandemic while keeping everyone safe. This has been a unique season so far, with some schools not even suiting up a team.

But for how short of a year it's been, playoffs are right around the corner.

"It's just so strange that you're just starting to get into a flow and all of a sudden postseason is upon us," Mason City Head Baseball Coach Troy Rood said. "It's definitely a weird feel."

Rood says getting off to a hot start is more important now than ever.

"I just think as a hitter high school baseball usually if you get off to a slow start, usually you have some time to gain some traction and that's not how it was for anybody in the state," he said. "You know if you get into a slump you know all of a sudden the season's over."

The switch from regular season to postseason mode in the blink of an eye may be a challenge for some schools. For Mason City, their tough schedule has prepared them for this change.

"Every game is a meat grinder," Rood said. "You know in our league, that's a tribute to our league but also for our kids, our kids have competed each night."

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to climb, Rood is hoping for a safe postseason for all.

"I want to see those senior kids be able to end their seasons, careers on the diamond," he said.

District baseball begins Thursday for Class 1A teams. 4A starts July 17.