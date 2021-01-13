Prepping for the next phase in vaccine distribution

MASON CITY, Iowa - The vaccine rollout continues. We're learning more about how one local health department is preparing for widening its vaccine distribution.

CG Public Health is saying about 75% of the Phase 1A group has received their vaccine. That's the group that includes health care workers and long term care residents.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says it will be a few weeks before they start vaccinating people in the Phase 1B group. That group includes teachers, police officers, and those who are 75 or older.

Hanft says the county is still only receiving a limited supply of vaccine and will need to finish the first phase.

"We can only go as fast as what we're presented with. Not only with the rules of the game presented by IDPH, but also the amount of vaccine that we receive," Hanft remarked.

Hanft also says CG Public Health has received many phone calls about people wanting to get the vaccine. Some folks are even showing up at the old Sears location, which will be used as a mass vaccination site, asking about when they can get their shots. He urges the public to remain patient, as there is a vaccine shortage. CG Public Health will announce when the vaccines are available to wider groups of people.