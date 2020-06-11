Clear

Preparing for youth sports this summer

What is being done to keep athletes safe at practice and what will summer at the ballpark look like?

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some youth sports teams in the Med City are preparing to take to the diamond. While some teams are headed to Iowa to play for the weekend, teams from the Rochester Youth Baseball Association (RYBA)are still on standby until July.

School shutdowns, the stay-at-home order, and social distancing have kept a lot of kids apart since March, so many of them are eager to get back on the diamond with their closest friends.

“For one, it allows them to get out with their friends and do things because they were cooped up all spring with school work and doing things at home, so they weren’t even able to connect with their friends,” Corey Dahl said.

If it were a normal June, players ranging in age from nine to 15 years old from RYBA would be traveling the state enjoying America’s pastime, dreaming of playing in the big leagues someday.

Instead, ballparks have remained empty until recently when teams were permitted to hold practices. They practice in groups of no more than 25 players, rotating stations, and using hand sanitizer in between them.

Dahl, RYBA President-elect, says it has been frustrating at times.

“Starts and stops, proposals that didn’t come to fruition, this time now we’re hoping that we can start getting games in July and maybe go through mid-August.”

RYBA prepared to hit the diamond by holding a development camp this month. Families jumped on the opportunity.

“We had a pretty good response from all of our 240-some travel parents. We got around 200 families that opted to come in for the development program in June so we’re excited about that.”

So for those who plan on heading to the ballpark for travel games this summer, what should you expect?

There will be plenty of space between fans and players will be spread out both in and outside of dugouts. A few of the ballpark favorites likely won’t be allowed, either.

“There probably won’t be any sunflower seed, gum, discouraged spitting – things like that. Kids will have to make sure they have their own water bottles. There will be a lot of hand sanitizer, other than that, games should look the same.”

RYBA has approval from both the city and state in order to proceed with practices.

