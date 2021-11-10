Preparing for winter driving season

MASON CITY, Iowa - Whether you like it or not, snow is in the forecast for later this week.

Iowa State Trooper Justin Kane has been with District 8, based in Mason City, since 2016. With a spike in speed-related accidents over the past year, he notes that speed and winter weather do not mix. Before heading to work or for holiday travel, he stresses to always plan accordingly depending on conditions.

"Leave a little bit earlier so you're not rushed. It's not worth it to get into an accident because you're running behind so you speed up a little bit. the speed limit is there for their safety, and it's ok to go less than the speed limit, especially when the weather conditions are a little bit snowy."

As holiday travel ramps up, he urges drivers to not follow so close to one another, which is especially important during the wintertime.

"Plan for the unexpected that your tires might spin when you put on the brakes. Make sure you have plenty of room between you and the next car. You never know what's up ahead...there could be someone hitting a deer or a deer in the road, an accident, a slick spot."

And of course, it's always best to have a winter weather kit. That kit should consist of a small snow shovel, food and water, a blanket, flashlight, and a snowscraper. It's also best to have your vehicle serviced ahead of a winter storm by having your radiator system serviced and adding antifreeze as needed. Also, ensure your tires have adequate tread and air pressure.