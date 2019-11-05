Preparing for upcoming season with 'Winter Hazard Awareness Week'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Snow is a fact of life in the Midwest, and it's something we have to prepare for.

This week is Winter Hazard Awareness Week.

Capt. Mike Bromberg is the director of emergency management in Olmsted County. He says this week is for people to prepare themselves for the dangers of the season, including driving in snowy conditions.

"We've had mild winters up until last year, so a lot of us who have been used to 'ah it's only 6 or 8 inches.' To have a foot and a half of snow or two feet of snow with blizzard-like conditions, that changes the game for a lot of people," Bromberg said.

He said the better prepared citizens are for winter, the better off first responders will be to help.

"We've kind of gotten complacent with no major snow storms," Bromberg said, "and last year was a real eye opener for I think a lot of people of the effects of snow and wind."

Bromberg advises to be weather aware when traveling and allow extra time depending on the forecast.

He also mentions people should prepare themselves at home by making sure they are stocked up on food and medications in case of a bad winter storm.

Olmsted County Emergency Management will be posting more safety information on their Facebook page throughout the week. Topics include winter storms, outdoor/indoor winter safety, fire safety, and winter driving.