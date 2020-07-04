Preparing for the dazzling fireworks at the North Iowa Events Center

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite the pandemic and the world events going on right now, a North Iowa based fireworks outfit is keeping the dazzle alive.

It's a change of venue for Katie Mostek and her crew with the Mitchell-based Flashing Thunder; normally, they run the shows on Clear Lake and at the Mason City High School. This year, their show is being held at the North Iowa Events Center. Altogether, their crews around the country hold about 250 shows nationwide yearly; this year, about 80% of their shows, including fairs, concerts and other events, have had to be cancelled.

"Everybody's in a different spot this year, different crews moving us around to still have everybody do a show."

In addition, their other communities have had to cut back on fireworks due to cancellations of fundraisers, so crews have had to get creative.

"Some other towns, businesses really came together and put money towards them. We have a couple of towns are having us do what we're doing here [in Mason City] and have nobody in the stands and everybody will be in their cars. We even have some shows that have decided to do 2 displays, one on each end of town to split it up."

For their show at the Events Center, Mostek said instead of using low-level items, they are utilizing high reaching, aerial fireworks, to make sure that everyone gets a piece of the action no matter where they're located.

"Some of these shows - we get them ready in the early spring, and some we had ready to go because we do everything electronic. We had to make some last minute changes in the last few weeks to the shows and redesign the whole show to make it work so everyone can see it from every direction."