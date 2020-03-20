Clear
Preparing for power outages during the coronavirus pandemic

Losing power is not an option for many families especially with more people having to work from home and keep more food in the freezer while being quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

As we enter into spring the chance for thunderstorms and power outages is also increasing so in order to avoid losing power Northern Tool and Equipment is advising homeowners buy a generator to make sure there's a back-up source of power.

Store manager Brad Parrish said, "If you're in the country or you've got young kids and you want to keep them warm and keep the food going, I mean, everybody has their own situation but it's kind of a scary time right now."

The company said on Friday morning it had already sold two generators. The store also says its policy states all generator sales are final.

Community Events