Preparing for flash flooding in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When severe weather hits Olmsted County Emergency Management wants to make sure we're all prepared.

One of the biggest things we can all do is be aware according to director John Johnson. You can download KIMT News 3's weather app on your phone by clicking here.

Johnson says one of the main weather concerns to watch out for tonight is flash flooding. He says with the dry temperatures we've been having there's a higher risk for it as the ground is extremely dry and water is likely to run off into the roadways.

He explained, "If you're driving or if you're out and about whether it's on foot or a bicycle never try to cross a road where there's water running across it. Just two inches of running water can sweep you away."

If you do find your route home or to work blocked due to running water Johnson says it's always good to know a backup route just to be safe.